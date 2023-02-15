Senior Connect
Wilmington woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug dealing, owning sawed-off semi-automatic rifle

Ronesha Greene-McNeil
Ronesha Greene-McNeil(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Ronesha Greene-McNeil from Wilmington was sentenced to 10 years in prison after selling drugs and a sawed-off rifle to an undercover agent. On a different occasion, authorities discovered methamphetamine in her vehicle after stopping her for a traffic violation.

She was charged with conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a sawed-off semiautomatic rifle with a 110-round drum magazine.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, between April 7, 2021, and May 26, 2021, Greene-McNeil, on five separate occasions sold a total of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent in Brunswick County North Carolina. On June 7, 2021, Greene-McNeil also sold a 9mm handgun and a sawed-off .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle with a 110-round drum magazine to undercover ATF agents at the same location in Brunswick County,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley’s office in a release.

She was later stopped for a traffic violation on June 23 of the same year, and Brunswick Co. deputies found a kilogram of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.

