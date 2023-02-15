Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for runaway juvenile

Bryan Henriquez
Bryan Henriquez(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a runaway juvenile notice for Bryan Henriquez on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Per the notice, Henriquez is 16 years old and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Solera Drive wearing dark jeans, a red backpack and the jacket shown in the picture. He was riding his bike toward Wrightsville Ave.

Police ask anyone who sees him to dial 911, and for anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

