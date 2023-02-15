Wilmington man sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for drug trafficking and possession after two separate incidents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington pled guilty on Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine and other narcotics in two separate incidents in 2022.

Joseph Cumbee, 51, was stopped first on March 12 after a civilian reported his GMC Envoy driving recklessly on Aquarius Drive. Deputies reported that they noticed the smell of marijuana from the car, and they found a small amount of methamphetamine on the defendant’s person. The deputies then searched the car and found ten MDMA tablets, 3.3 grams of marijuana, 0.87 grams of cocaine, and 29.93 grams of methamphetamine. Cumbee admitted to recent methamphetamine use and exhibited multiple signs of impairment on the standardized field sobriety tests.

On November 9, New Hanover County detectives went to 1700 Newkirk Road to serve the occupant with an order for his arrest after deputies received numerous text-a-tips concerning narcotics activity at the residence. While serving the order, the detectives noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the home and obtained a search warrant. During the search, Cumbee was found at the residence with the same GMC Envoy from the previous offense parked just outside of it.

Detectives found two grams of cocaine on Cumbee’s person, and in the vehicle found 10.8 grams of fentanyl, 38.37 grams of methamphetamine, 15.34 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a semi-automatic handgun. Cumbee’s previous felony convictions prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

He pled guilty to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and one count of driving while impaired. He was sentenced to 70-93 months in prison and fined $50,000.

“Both of the offenses involving Mr. Cumbee serve as great examples of the impact regular citizens can have on their community when they report crime. Both of these incidents began with citizen complaints that led to a massive amount of dangerous narcotics being taken off the streets of Wilmington,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

