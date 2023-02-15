Wilmington man convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon for fourth time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man has been convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon for the fourth time.

Michael Kwame Hines, 31, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison Wednesday for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charges last August.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, in February of 2021, members of the Wilmington Police Department received several complaints regarding narcotics sales and people with firearms on the porch of a residence on Meares Street,” a news release from the Department of Justice states. “Officers conducted surveillance on the residence over several days and it was apparent that drug transactions were being conducted. On February 27, 2021, officers approached the residence and made contact with Michael Hines, Quemar Wooten, and another individual on the front porch.

“During their investigation, officers located a stolen firearm in Wooten’s waistband and another firearm underneath a sweatshirt belonging to Hines. Officers searched Hines’ rental vehicle in the driveway and located a digital scale, approximately 41 grams of marijuana, and small Ziplock bags that are typically used to distribute narcotics. Hines was arrested on state charges and subsequently bonded out of jail.”

On May 3, 2021, WPD officers were conducting surveillance on Hines and saw him park his rental car at a grocery store in Wilmington and leave in another vehicle. Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found a Glock 43 firearm, three magazines of ammunition and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it. Hines was arrested the next day.

Hines has multiple prior felony convictions, including robbery with a dangerous weapon. Wednesday’s sentencing marks his third and fourth conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I am very proud of our officers for making this arrest and for their continued effort to reduce violent crime on our streets,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice, the ATF, and our other partner agencies both local, state, and federal who continue to work with us to incarcerate violent individuals. We remain committed to combatting gun crime within the Wilmington community and keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals.”

On June 24, 2021, Wooten plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and on Oct. 12, 2022, he was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

