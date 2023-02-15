Tennis pro from Wilmington releases autobiography on childhood, career

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - He’s a tennis pro, a youth mentor, and now a published author.

Lenny Simpson had one word to describe his journey to get where he is today: a “miracle.”

“The good Lord has made it possible two years after my prognosis that there was no longer that they could do anything,” he said.

Two years after suffering multiple strokes, Simpson has now released his book “In the Shadow of Tennis Legends: The Lenny Simpson Story.”

The book begins with Simpson at just 5 years old, when he first ventured onto the tennis court in his neighbor’s backyard. That neighbor happened to be Hubert Eaton, a local physician whose home became known as the “Black Country Club” on Orange Street in the 1950s. It goes on to tell the story of Simpson’s career, also honoring other mentors and tennis players who shaped his career.

At just 15 years old, Simpson became the youngest male to ever play at the US National Championship at Forest Hills in New York. He won the first-round match but then lost to a man who would become a much bigger name. That man is Arthur Ashe.

Ashe is one of five people Simpson credits with shaping his career, along with another tennis great — Althea Gibson. She moved from New York in high school to live with the Eaton’s so she too could master tennis at the black country club on Orange St.

“Now, I have a chance to give back to them what they did for me,” Simpson said.

Since retiring from tennis, Simpson founded One Love Tennis, which gives back to the Wilmington community by offering youth tennis lessons. His organization is housed at the former Eaton home where he first learned to play tennis at 1406 Orange St.

Simpson also survived cancer and three strokes. That’s why he says it’s a miracle he’s now able to hold and talk about his book. He said his faith has gotten him through his toughest moments, and he’s not done yet.

“I am not on my last breath by any means,” Simpson said. “It’s truly a miracle in my life that He has given me the chance, that He’s got something else for me and Joanne to do.”

Simpson is in the process of planning book signings in Wilmington and beyond. The book is available on Amazon or through the One Love Tennis website.

