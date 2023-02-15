Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Iconic actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

She had more than 70 film and television credits during her long career.

Among Welch’s best-known films were “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by her son and daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
Wesley Heckendorn
Sheriff’s office: Man previously charged with arson now charged for embezzling over $400,000 from the county
The two killed in the crash were 23-year-old Joseph Tocci and 28-year-old Kayla Ricks of...
911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads
About 100 neighbors gathered at a community meeting to voice concerns about a planned...
Neighbors express concerns about new development impacting traffic in Brunswick County
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Local colleges, hospital receive part of $12.8 million in grants awarded by Golden LEAF Board
The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Work is ongoing on the Kevin Bell Skatepark in Oak Island
Oak Island police remind community to stay off ‘not open to the public’ sign at skatepark after issuing five citations in one day