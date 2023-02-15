Registration opens for second annual tennis tournament in honor of Holly Tree Racquet Club shooting victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Registration is open for the second annual ‘Raise A Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ charity tennis tournament on March 3-5 to benefit Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

The tournament will be held in memory of MaryAnn Breault, who was killed on Dec. 7 of 2021 by her husband while she was watching her son’s tennis practice at the Holly Tree Racquet Club. All proceeds will go towards DVSS.

Over 200 players participated and raised over $17,000 dollars last year, and so far more than 100 players across 19 teams have signed up. Players will compete in co-ed teams, with eligible league winners advancing to the National Qualifier. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in support of domestic violence awareness, engage in the educational resources at the event and make donations to DVSS.

“The Impact Team Tennis format of the event serves as a symbolic nod to the strength of women and men coming together to support a common cause,” Candy Pegram, community coordinator with the Greater Wilmington Tennis Association (GWTA), said.

This year’s tournament is made possible with the support of generous sponsors, including Stifel, O’Brien Service Company, and Carolina Fireplace & Grill.

“Raise A Racquet started as a way to foster healing while paying tribute to an inspiring woman,” Lauren Daley Bryant, executive director of the Wilmington DVSS, said. “In its second year, we will continue to rally behind victims and raise awareness of the ongoing issue of domestic violence happening in our backyard.”

Since MaryAnn’s death, her daughter Rachel Knowles, who organized this year’s tournament along with GWTA and Holly Tree Racquet & Swim Club, has shared her story to inspire positive change.

“A year ago, the Wilmington community lost a beautiful soul—my mother—to domestic violence,” Knowles said. “As painful as it is to do, I hope sharing her story will encourage the conversation to continue so that no one else has to say goodbye to their mother like I did.”

According to a press release, DVSS provided support to nearly 2,500 people in 2022, a majority of them from New Hanover County. Services ranged from shelter and material assistance to crisis calls and court accompaniment. In 2021, 63 domestic abuse victims were killed in North Carolina as a result of intimate partner violence, including MaryAnn Breault.

For more information and how to register, please visit here.

“Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically. If you or anyone you know is a victim and needs help, find your nearest agency through the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, here: https://nccadv.org/get-help.” said the organizers in a press release.

