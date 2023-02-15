Senior Connect
Oak Island police remind community to stay off ‘not open to the public’ sign at skatepark after issuing five citations in one day

Work is ongoing on the Kevin Bell Skatepark in Oak Island(Oak Island Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department posted a notice to Facebook on Wednesday to remind people that barricades, caution tape and a “not open to the public” sign are not usable features of the Kevin Bell Skatepark.

“Just to clear up any confusion; the barricades, caution tape, and sign saying “Not Open To The Public” are NOT useable features of the new Kevin Bell Skatepark, but are in fact there to indicate the park is ... NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC,” said the OIPD.

On one day this week, officers issued five citations after warning people multiple times to stay off the features. As of Feb. 15, the park is still closed to the public.

“We know this is an exciting time for everyone, but we want to ensure nothing is damaged or anyone is hurt before the Skatepark is even officially open,” said the OIPD. “So please, PLEASE, for personal safety, to prevent damage, and to benefit the reputation of skaters everywhere = DO NOT USE THE PARK (or let your children use the park) until it is officially opened.”

Construction and fabrication work has been completed as of Feb. 10, but some on-site work remains. You can see the latest status of the skate park on the town website.

