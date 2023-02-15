North Carolina DMV to make scheduling changes, increase walk-in availability

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to appointment scheduling, office hours and technology to increase walk-in availability at its driver license offices across the state.

Beginning May 1, appointments, which can be booked at skiptheline.ncdot.gov, will only be available in the mornings. After noon, all customer services statewide will be provided on a walk-in basis.

“We’ve heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that’s what we’re aiming to deliver,” said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “DMV introduced the ability to schedule appointments during the pandemic, but I believe now is the time to better maximize potential efficiencies by allowing for more walk-in capability, given that data indicates up to 25 percent of appointments are no-shows.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.