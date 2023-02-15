Senior Connect
NHCSO school resource officer helps elementary school purchase washing machine, dryer to ensure students have clean clothes

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shared details concerning one of their school resource...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office shared details concerning one of their school resource officers who wanted to help the teachers at Sunset Park Elementary.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details concerning one of their school resource officers who wanted to help the teachers at Sunset Park Elementary keep their students’ clothes clean.

According to the release, Deputy Lugo noticed that two specially designated academics teachers had been taking some of their students’ soiled clothes home and washing them so that that they could have access to clean clothes at school. He then reached out to Coldwell Banker to help finance a washing machine and dryer for the school.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage was able to donate $1,400 to Sunset Park Elementary, and now a washer and dryer are available on-site for teachers to use.

“A huge thank you goes out to the teachers for their compassionate acts, to Dep. Lugo for using his community connections to receive this donation for the school, and to Coldwell Banker for having a charity to help those in need,” stated the sheriff’s office in their release.

