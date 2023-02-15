NHCSO asking for public assistance in identifying suspect accused of larceny

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a larceny case.

According to the release, the pictured individual committed larceny of a bike at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Jan. 29.

Authorities ask that you contact Detective McGovern at (910) 798-4278 if you can identify the suspect. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip here. When submitting a tip, you are asked to reference case number 2023-00801.

