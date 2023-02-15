Moore named principal of C.F. Pope Elementary

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Brittany Moore has been named the new principal at C.F. Pope Elementary School, Pender County Schools announced Wednesday.

Moore was approved during the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 10 and began her new role on Feb. 13.

“I value the opportunity to serve as a school leader that can make an everlasting impact in the lives of children, teachers, and communities.” Moore said.

A graduate of Guilford College, Moore pursued an opportunity to teach English as Second Language in Hefei, China, for a year after graduation, according to a news release from the school system. She holds a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University and is currently enrolled in their doctoral program to obtain a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Her professional experience includes teaching middle grades English Language Arts and being a school administrator for several years at a PreK-8 elementary school.

“Education is truly about providing the best learning experience for children while building up those who support them in all aspects of their educational journey. If we all can work together to meet the individual needs of our children, their opportunities for holistic excellence are limitless.” she said.

