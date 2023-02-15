Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 23 as part of the In Between Thoughts...A New World Tour.

The concert is part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series, and tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can learn more about the duo on their website.

