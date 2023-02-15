Senior Connect
Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 23 as part of the In Between Thoughts...A New World Tour.

The concert is part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series, and tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can learn more about the duo on their website.

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

