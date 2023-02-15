Local colleges, hospital receive part of $12.8 million in grants awarded by Golden LEAF Board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several projects in southeastern North Carolina have been awarded grants by the Golden LEAF Board of Directors to support community-based projects.

The Golden LEAF Board awarded $10,248,815 to 13 projects through its Community-Based Grants Initiative in North Carolina in the Southeast Prosperity Zone. These projects will support the workforce preparedness, job creation and economic investment in these counties.

“Through the Community-Based Grants Initiative, Golden LEAF works directly in one Prosperity Zone annually to identify projects with the greatest potential to have a significant impact,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “This competitive process focuses on projects that invest in the building blocks of economic growth with the ultimate goal of moving the economic needle in a community.”

Local recipients include:

$1 million to Brunswick Community College to purchase training equipment for a new public safety training facility and burn village to train 153 new emergency responders in three years.

$900,000 to Cape Fear Community College to fund isntructures, equipment and other needs to fight the shortage of trained electricians in New Hanover and Pender counties. The college aims to train 99 students to become U.S. Department of Labor journeyman electricians.

$1.5 million to Pender Memorial Hospital to expand the Black River Health Services clinic in Burgaw for a rural track of a family medicine residency program with Novant Health Pender Medical Center. The project is expected to add over 30 new jobs, including physicians, health professionals and allied health positions.

The board of directors also awarded six projects through its Open Grants Program funding up to $1,549,997. Of that, $250,000 will go to Feast Down East, Inc. in New Hanover and Pender counties. The grant will cover partial vehicle costs, refrigeration and other equipment, renovations, and related costs to expand cold storage and distribution facilities. This will help Feast Down East increase regional farmer services and outreach into Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Onslow, Robeson, and Sampson counties from their locations.

Through the State of North Carolina appropriating the Golden LEAF Foundation $25 million for a Flood Mitigation Program, Columbus, New Hanover, Duplin, Haywood and New Hanover were awarded $1,037,080 in funding to five projects, two of which are:

$249,880 to the City of Whiteville for the Mollie’s Branch stream restoration and infrastructure improvement project to mitigate frequent flooding and related damage in the area surrounding Mollie’s Branch stream during heavy rainfall and flooding during hurricane conditions. The fund will go to engineering services for surveying, design/engineering, environmental review, and permitting required to advance from a schematic plan to a complete set of permit-level drawings.

$250,000 to the City of Wilmington will be allocated to the installation of three reinforced concrete box culverts along Mallard Drive, replacing existing dual culverts. This is part of the project that also includes water and sewer conflict relocations and reconstruction of the street and mitigating the flooding along Clear Run in the Clear Run watershed that makes roads in the area impassable.

“Today, the Golden LEAF Board awarded projects that represent all three funding priorities of the foundation: job creation and economic investment, workforce preparedness, and agriculture,” said Golden LEAF Board Chair Don Flow. “These projects will support the long-term economic advancement of rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities. We look forward to the impact these projects will make for years to come.”

