Local brewer partners with nonprofits to give back to Leland community

A local brewer is giving back to the community by partnering with a different nonprofit each...
A local brewer is giving back to the community by partnering with a different nonprofit each month.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A local brewer is giving back to the community by partnering with a different nonprofit each month.

Brunswick Beer and Cider in Brunswick Forest hopes to raise money and raise awareness for nonprofits in the Leland area. So far, general manager Ian Phillips says the community has been eager to pitch in.

“The local community is always willing to come in and support whatever local charities are going on,” said Phillips. “It just says that the community’s there to help us out, to keep us going.”

If you buy a pint of the beer designated for the nonprofit that month, a dollar will go to the organization. For the month of February, Brunswick Beer and Cider is supporting the Buddy Gene Foundation whenever a customer purchases a pint of their Leland Lager brew.

“[We’re] just raising awareness for the charities to help them get the notoriety that they’re looking for,” said Phillips. “There’s tons and tons of charities out there that are looking for help and are looking for businesses to partner with. It’s just an opportunity for us to help them to get to the next level of their charitable events and just local notoriety.”

Nonprofits for the first few months of 2023 have already been decided. The brewery plans to nail down the rest of the nonprofits they’ll partner with in the coming weeks.

