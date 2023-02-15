Senior Connect
Lanes closed along two Brunswick Co. bridges as crews work on repairs

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that two bridges in Brunswick County...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that two bridges in Brunswick County will experience lane closures on Feb. 15 as crews work on repairs.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that two bridges in Brunswick County will experience lane closures on Feb. 15 as crews work on repairs.

According to the announcement, the right lane of U.S. 17 S over Jackeys Creek in Leland will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to repair the bridge’s shoulder.

Also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a lane of N.C. 133 near Fifty Lakes Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes will be closed to allow for crews to work on that bridge’s shoulder.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

