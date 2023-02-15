First Alert Forecast: a run at record highs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sun intervals and blustery southwest breezes will support a warm First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland and upper 60s and lower 70s for the beaches. Wilmington’s existing records for February 15 and 16 are 79 from 2001 and 80 from 2018, respectively, and both of these ought to at least face a challenge.

Rain chances will, generally, keep a low profile Wednesday and Thursday, though a few stray showers could develop as a cold front approaches. The Cape Fear Region’s best chance of rain with this front will come Friday, when a broken line of showers and isolated storms is likely to march from the Interstate 95 corridor to offshore between morning and early evening. Severe weather appears unlikely, but your First Alert Weather Team will stay on it.

Upon the front’s passage, expect drier skies to quickly return to the Cape Fear Region for most or all of the weekend. A brief bout of colder winds will pin temperatures to the 30s for lows and 50s for highs Saturday. Slackening winds and any residual chill could promote frost in some spots Saturday night. With no mechanism to reinforce the cold, expect a swift return to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

