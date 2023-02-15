East Arcadia receives $370,000 USDA grant to create small business center through town hall, fire department renovations

EAST ARCADIA, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that $28 million in funds would be distributed to communities in North Carolina across the Rural Partners Network.

According to the release, the funds will help these communities improve infrastructure, access to jobs and healthcare. RPN was established “to transform the way federal agencies partner with and serve rural people and places, including Native American communities.”

Among community recipients across the state, East Arcadia has received $370,000 to renovate their town hall and fire department with the goal of creating a small business center for their farmer’s market.

“The renovations to the town hall will consist of three new rental spaces for small business owners,” stated the USDA announcement. “The renovation to the fire department will allow for an indoor/outdoor farmer’s market. The facility will also be ideal for community events.”

