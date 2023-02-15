Community weighs pros, cons of developers’ plans to add a hotel to Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in a beach town that’s popular as a vacation spot are considering a developer’s request to build a 106-room hotel on an island not known for tall buildings.

Developers are requesting a special use permit from town council to build the hotel. It would be two stories with 53 rooms on each floor. Plans also include a restaurant, retail space and more than 190 parking spaces. Of course, the overall structure would have to adhere to the town’s height limit.

Business owners can see the good behind adding another place for tourists to stay. During the tourist season, it’s generally easy for many Oak Island business owners to get customers in the door.

“It’s really hard to keep up with the supply and demand,” said Kaitlyn Porter, who works at Sunset Grill. “Our grocery stores are kind of half full in the summertime.

Even during the off-season, some say the locals take care of them.

“We’ve seen, now, restaurants staying open during the non-busy season because they have enough capacity, enough people coming through to keep them busy,” said Joe Yeager, who owns The Grape and Ale.

Staff at these restaurants agree that a 106-room hotel proposed for the empty lot next to the Elks Lodge certainly wouldn’t hurt in terms of business.

“I think the businesses would be booming,” said Porter. “There’s more and there’d be more people to live on the island.”

Still, there is hesitance to get behind the building. Guests filling the 106 rooms would add to traffic in that area, something many are already concerned about.

“That’s not only going to affect the traffic safety but pedestrians as well,” said Jeanine Flexner, who spoke at a hearing on Monday. “Plus, what about evacuation crisis? What happens then with all this additional traffic?”

With that in mind, even some businesses aren’t sure about backing the idea.

“The hotel’s only going to be packed probably during the tourist season,” said Yeager. “When it would probably help the most would be in the down season and [during] that, right now, we’re seeing a massive influx of people buying houses and people visiting businesses.”

Monday’s public hearing on that request continued for hours, sometimes getting heated. After about four hours of discussion, Town Council voted to recess at about 10:00 p.m. with plans to reconvene on March 20. All other items that were on the agenda will also have to wait until that date.

Because a hearing for a special use permit is treated as a quasi-judicial hearing, the town attorney told town staff, council members and community members who swore in to share their concerns not to speak about this issue until conversations resume on March 20.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.