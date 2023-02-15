Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding the arrest of a Leland man on charges related to drug trafficking.

According to the report, tips and complaints provided by the community helped the BCSO in their arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Louis Bortone. He has been charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Trafficking in MDA/MDMA

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule III controlled substance

Maintain vehicle/dwelling place for keeping and selling controlled substance

Possess drug paraphernalia

As of this time, Bortone is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond for those charges and an additional $20,000 secured bond for a probation violation.

“We are grateful to our citizens for continuing to alert us of illegal or suspicious activity in their communities,” stated a representative with the BCSO.

