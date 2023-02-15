Senior Connect
Community tips, complaints lead to drug trafficking arrest of Leland man

Thomas Louis Bortone
Thomas Louis Bortone(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding the arrest of a Leland man on charges related to drug trafficking.

According to the report, tips and complaints provided by the community helped the BCSO in their arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Louis Bortone. He has been charged with:

  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin
  • Trafficking in MDA/MDMA
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule III controlled substance
  • Maintain vehicle/dwelling place for keeping and selling controlled substance
  • Possess drug paraphernalia

As of this time, Bortone is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond for those charges and an additional $20,000 secured bond for a probation violation.

“We are grateful to our citizens for continuing to alert us of illegal or suspicious activity in their communities,” stated a representative with the BCSO.

