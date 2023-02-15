Senior Connect
Board approves Chief Academic Officer for Pender County Schools

The Pender County Board of Education has approved Dr. Brandy Sawyer as Chief Academic Officer...
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education has approved Dr. Brandy Sawyer as Chief Academic Officer of Pender County Schools.

Dr. Sawyer has spent the last 17 years in the Allentown School District in Pennsylvania where she started her career in education as a high school Biology teacher before moving to administration as a Supervisor of Instruction. She has served as the director of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the executive director of high schools, interim principal, and, most recently, the executive director of curriculum and educator supports.

She is a graduate of Pine Forest Senior High in Fayetteville, and completed her Bachelors of Science and Masters of Secondary Education at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. Dr. Sawyer also earned a Masters in Instructional Technology from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

She then obtained her Masters in Educational Leadership at California University of Pennsylvania and went on to complete her Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a focus of Curriculum and Instruction at Wilkes University.

Dr. Sawyer is a mother of three children: Tyler, Ashley, and Lauren.

“Dr. Sawyer is committed to educating and empowering students and supporting families in the education of their children,” a Pender County Schools news release states. “She has a strong commitment to building partnerships with the community and above all building relationships with those that she serves. She is looking forward to returning home to North Carolina with her family and serving the students, families, and community right here in Pender County.”

