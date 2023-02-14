Wilmington man with pending murder charge sentenced to over 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Naulege Johnson, who has a pending charge for first-degree murder in New Hanover County, has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 8, 2021, Johnson sold 32 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent in Brunswick County, North Carolina. On July 14, 2021, Johnson sold more than 100 grams of actual methamphetamine to the same agent at the same location and more than 160 grams of actual methamphetamine on July 22, 2021,” said a release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

The investigation also found that Johnson was a validated member of the United Blood Nation. Previously he was convicted for possessing a stolen firearm in 2017 and possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell heroin in 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 4, 2022.

Johnson was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Chestnut Street in 2021.

