Wilmington families celebrate Valentine’s Day at ‘Hearts & Hugs’ party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington hosted its “Hearts & Hugs Valentine’s Day Party” for families at the Fit For Fun Center on Feb. 14.

Children were able to take part in Valentine’s Day themed crafts and activities, while also being provided treats.

“The Fit For Fun Center is an interactive facility for parents and children ages five and under. We offer an age-appropriate play environment that encourages education, physical activity, social interaction and self-expression,” states the city on their website.

Those who would like to learn more about the center, including upcoming events being held there, are encouraged to visit the Fit For Fun Center website.

