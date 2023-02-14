Southport PD releases details surrounding N Howe St. vehicle ‘rollover,’ entrapment

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport police, along with the Southport Fire Department, responded to a traffic accident along the 1100 block of N Howe St. on Feb. 13.

According to SPD Chief Todd Coring, crews responded to the “’rollover’ accident with entrapment” at approximately 1:30 p.m. Traffic was diverted for about an hour as crews investigated the scene and worked to clear the roadway.

One person was transported to Novant Health NHRMC. There were no other reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.