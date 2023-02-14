Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: Man previously charged with arson now charged for embezzling over $400,000 from the county

Wesley Heckendorn
Wesley Heckendorn(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wesley Edward Heckendorn, a 34-year-old man previously arrested in connection to a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge, is now accused of stealing over $400,000 from New Hanover County.

According to arrest warrants from the NHC Sheriff’s Office, Heckendorn worked for Loomis and embezzled $443,462 in checks and $955 in cash that belonged to the county.

He was charged with felony embezzlement of over $100,000 and felony larceny of chose in action.

