Sheriff’s office: Man previously charged with arson now charged for embezzling over $400,000 from the county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wesley Edward Heckendorn, a 34-year-old man previously arrested in connection to a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge, is now accused of stealing over $400,000 from New Hanover County.

According to arrest warrants from the NHC Sheriff’s Office, Heckendorn worked for Loomis and embezzled $443,462 in checks and $955 in cash that belonged to the county.

He was charged with felony embezzlement of over $100,000 and felony larceny of chose in action.

