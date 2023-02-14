Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?

That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Aalayah Eastmond, Parkland school shooting survivor
Parkland survivor: “Don’t wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
Parkland survivor: “Don't wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64...
The secret to 64 years: Brunswick County couple celebrates decades-long marriage