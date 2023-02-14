Senior Connect
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues

By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are still working to determine what caused the crash near Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington early Saturday that killed two people and sent another person to the hospital.

READ MORE: Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday

Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks both died after the car they were in collided with another vehicle. Both were employees at K38 restaurants in New Hanover County.

Ricks’ friend, Caleb Seese, learned about the crash just hours after it happened.

“Her sister called me at five in the morning and it just went from there,” Seese said. “I don’t know how to explain it. The feeling of that moment, like, your whole soul just leaves your body it’s... I don’t know how to explain it.”

Seese says he and Ricks grew up together in Edenton. He wants her to be remembered as the kind person he describes.

“She was such a great person,” he said. “She was a light in so many ways. The energy she gave off, everything. [She was] just the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen.”

As Seese stood near the site of the crash, he reflects on what he will miss most about Ricks and her friendship.

“Her smell, her laugh, her hair, her dancing, everything. Everything about her,” Seese said.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Friends and family have started to leave flowers and pictures near the debris at the crash site.

