Senator Tillis announces $62 million federal grant to address contaminants such as PFAS

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - About $61.7 million will go towards addressing contaminants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in North Carolina drinking water because of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The grant is from the bipartisan infrastructure package.

“This grant will give our communities the tools they need to ensure all North Carolinians have access to clean, safe drinking water they need and deserve,” Senator Thom Tillis said in an announcement. “I applaud the EPA for investing in our great state and I am proud to have worked on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to make this grant possible.”

Communities will be able to access the funding through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities grant program.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $5 billion over five years to help communities that are on the frontlines of PFAS contamination reduce PFAS in drinking water. EPA announced the funds for North Carolina as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing,” said a release from Tillis’ office.

