The secret to 64 years: Brunswick County couple celebrates decades-long marriage

JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64 years.
JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64 years.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - What happens when the “class most shy” falls in love with the “biggest flirt”? For JB and Janet Sullivan, it resulted in 64 years of marriage and counting.

The couple met when they were in second grade. They went to the movies on their first date when they were seniors in high school, and they have been together ever since.

“I just knew,” Janet said. “I always knew that whenever the right one came along, I would know. And I did. He did too.”

JB asked Janet to marry him on their second date. Sixty-four years and two children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren later, they’re still as in love as they were all those years ago.

It hasn’t all been easy—the couple has weathered plenty of storms together, including when they lost almost everything to Hurricane Florence and had to rebuild their home.

Through it all, they’ve spent nearly every day by each other’s side. They said they wouldn’t change a thing about the life they’ve built together.

“It’s amazing to think about it when you stop and think about that many years,” Janet said. “It went so fast. It really does.”

Today, they spend their retirement enjoying each other’s company on the front porch of their home in Brunswick County.

As to what their secret is to a lifelong love:

“It’s appreciating each other. Give or take, a lot of give, a lot of take,” Janet said. “It’s just keeping each other in mind and remembering who you’re married to.”

