Roland-Grise Middle School teacher named New Hanover County Schools Rookie of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kathryn Schoepf, CTE ICode Academy Teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School, has been named the New Hanover County Schools Rookie of the Year for 2023.

“Mrs. Schoepf has been recognized for her exceptional work in transforming the CTE Coding program at Roland-Grise Middle School. She has created an interactive and forward-thinking learning environment where students are able to develop real-world skills and work collaboratively. Her commitment to instilling a growth mindset in her students has not gone unnoticed, with her efforts being praised by the school’s principal, Mr. Charlie Broadfoot,” NHCS said in a release.

For the past seven years, NHCS has partnered with the Wilmington Rotary Club to promote leadership and recognize beginning teachers.

“We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Mrs. Schoepf for this well-deserved recognition and for her outstanding contributions to the field of education,” NHCS said.

