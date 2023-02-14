Rockingham man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine into Columbus County

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Rockingham pled guilty to drug trafficking charges this week involving methamphetamine.

Joseph Swies, 41, contacted an undercover detective from Pender County in May 2022 and arranged to sell her drugs at a location in Columbus County. Detectives with Pender Co. and Columbus Co. coordinated a takedown of Swies.

Swies pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70-93 months months in prison. He was fined $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.