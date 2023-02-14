Senior Connect
Rockingham man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine into Columbus County

Joseph Swies
Joseph Swies(District Attorney Jon David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Rockingham pled guilty to drug trafficking charges this week involving methamphetamine.

Joseph Swies, 41, contacted an undercover detective from Pender County in May 2022 and arranged to sell her drugs at a location in Columbus County. Detectives with Pender Co. and Columbus Co. coordinated a takedown of Swies.

Swies pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70-93 months months in prison. He was fined $50,000.

