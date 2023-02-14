Portion of N.C. 130 closed in Columbus Co. following vehicle crash

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 130 is closed in both directions near Nakina.

According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the closure near Dock Road. Commuters are instructed to follow the instructions of on-scene personnel.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/6h5yOF2ISp, NC-130, Both, Near Nakina, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 2/14 7:50 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 14, 2023

