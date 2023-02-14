Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school

FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said “a significant law enforcement presence” was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Aalayah Eastmond, Parkland school shooting survivor
Parkland survivor: “Don’t wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
Parkland survivor: “Don't wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64...
The secret to 64 years: Brunswick County couple celebrates decades-long marriage