WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The popular rock band Phish is coming to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park as part of their 2023 summer tour.

The band will play live on July 18 and 19.

You can find tickets at Ticketmaster here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

