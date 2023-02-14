Pender County Republican Party recommends school board member to fill vacant board of commissioners seat

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Republican Party has recommended Brad George, a board of education member, to fill the vacant seat on the board of commissioners left by Jimmy Tate.

“In accordance with the governing rules of the NC Republican Party and the North Carolina General Assembly G.S. 153A-27.1, the Executive Committee of the Pender County Republican party met for a properly called meeting of its Executive Committee at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 13th,” said the party in a release.

The goal of the meeting was to pick a candidate to fill the seat left by Tate, and five people offered themselves for consideration. Each was given a chance to speak to the committee during the meeting.

“Congratulations Brad George,” the party said. “Again, thank you to the other candidates that stepped up and offered their service for our county.”

If Brad George is appointed to the board, then the board of education will have a vacant seat.

