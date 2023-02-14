Senior Connect
Pender Co. Library to host email safety program for community

Pender County Library will host an email safety program on March 9.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Library will host an email safety program to educate the community on March 9.

According to the announcement, representatives from Pender County Information Technology Services will discuss:

  • Keeping your email secure
  • Learning more about spam and phishing emails
  • How to identify safe emails

The hour-long session is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. in the meeting room at the Hampstead Branch Library at 75 Library Drive in Hampstead.

Pre-registration will not be required. For more information, please contact Teri Ross at (910) 270-4603 or send an email to infodesk@pendercountync.gov.

