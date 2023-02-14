Senior Connect
New director starts work at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Devante Hicks
Devante Hicks(NC Department of Public Safety)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Public Safety has announced that Devante Hicks began his new duties as facility director at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 30.

“Hicks began his career with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2014 as a youth counselor technician at Cabarrus Youth Development Center. While working at that facility, he was promoted to housing unit supervisor in 2016. In 2017, he was promoted to youth counselor and transferred to Edgecombe Youth Development Center,” NCDPS said in a release.

He was promoted to youth counselor supervisor the next year, and was then promoted to assistant director/program manager at Edgecombe YDC. He has worked in that role since two years ago.

“Hicks brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to his new position. He is a certified general instructor; a Restraints, Controls and Defensive Techniques instructor; and a Tracking and Reporting of Incidents trainer. He has also been instrumental in piloting the RISE-UP Program at Edgecombe YDC, teaching youth life lessons based in the principles of restorative justice,” NCDPS said.

JJDP East Regional Manager for Facility Operations Stanley Melvin praises Hicks’ duty and work ethic.

“He challenges himself to be better and expects the same of his facility workforce. He has a warm and infectious personality that motivates those around him to be better at their craft. We once again are proud that we can use our own JJ talent to promote from within and keep our leadership grounded in the tenets of our mission to the youth we serve,” Melvin said.

While the jail in New Hanover County is managed by a division of the sheriff’s office, the state operates the juvenile detention center along with eight others in North Carolina.

