Neighbors express concerns about new development in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed new development along River Road in Brunswick County has neighbors concerned about wildlife, crime, and above all else, traffic impacts.

“I can’t believe that someone would even consider putting 300 units on that property,” said Doug Dillmann, who lives just half a mile from the proposed development.

Developers working on the proposed Live Oak Landing community hope to get the property annexed into the Town of Leland and rezoned for a higher-density residential area. On Monday, they held a community meeting where about 100 people showed up to voice their concerns. Though environmental concerns and worries about crime were all brought up, traffic took center stage during the conversation.

“Grocery shopping is in Leland, work is in Southport, doctors’ appointments are in Wilmington,” said Dillmann, describing just how often he drives up and down 133. “It’s unsafe. You have to gauge your chances. You take your risks.”

Neighbors say they regularly see people get into accidents in that area. Just last Tuesday, Dillmann’s 16-year-old son was one of them.

“As a parent, it’s your responsibility to raise your children, look out for them and help them and I have never felt more helpless in my life,” said Dillmann.

That 16-year-old is now out of the hospital but he has a long recovery ahead of him. Dillmann says if it weren’t for there already being too many cars in that area, the accident wouldn’t have happened.

“There’s no room for 600 more vehicles at that one red light, through that one school district, around the blind corner in Belville where we just built an entirely new neighborhood,” said Dillmann.

Neighbors echoed worries about more cars on the road at Monday’s meeting, saying they sometimes struggle to get out of their driveways along 133 because of the traffic.

Some said they would prefer developers build single-family homes on the property. Attorney Sam Franck, an attorney who led Monday’s meeting, says studies have shown there is a stronger demand for multifamily projects.

To Dillmann, that demand doesn’t outweigh the impact of those who already live in that area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.