Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC lawmakers discuss new gun bills, possible repeal of the state’s permitting system

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Joseph Holloway
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina lawmakers discussed new gun bills Tuesday, including one that would repeal the state’s pistol permitting system.

Senate Bill 40 would repeal the state’s pistol permit system, which has been on the books for a century. Under the current law, you either need a concealed carry permit or a pistol purchase permit issued by your local sheriff to get a handgun.

Republican lawmakers said it’s redundant because federal background checks are required at gun stores when permits aren’t presented. Opponents of the bill believe repealing the rule would lead to more people slipping through the cracks.

“These are bills we think many folks on the other side of the aisle should be able to support,” said Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson.

“If we see our gun violence rates spike five or 10 years down the road and we repeal the system we can definitely point to this repeal as the reason why,” said Becky Ceartas, executive director for North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund.

Senate Republicans also discussed Senate Bill 41, which would allow guns in places of worship that share a campus with a school. Those places of worship would have to be on private property and it would have to be outside of school hours.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

Kathryn Shoepf with NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust
Roland-Grise Middle School teacher named New Hanover County Schools Rookie of the Year
Joseph Swies
Rockingham man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine into Columbus County
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education to look at calendar options, community feedback
Tyler Doyle
Day 19: Weather ‘favorable’ in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says