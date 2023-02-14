More than 4,000 athletes to run in Novant Health Wilmington Marathon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 4,000 athletes will take part in the 13th annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon presented by Wicked Weed Brewing on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The marathon includes a full marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay and the Fleet Feet 5K and one-mile run. Each race will start in Wrightsville Beach at Johnnie Mercer Pier at sunrise and lead into downtown, with the full marathon moving through a loop at Greenfield Lake. The races finish at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The Fleet Feet 5K and one-mile run will start in downtown and also finish at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Roads will be open to traffic throughout race events with detours to minimize any disruptions to morning commutes.

“We are excited for the 13th Annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon to take place February 25th, 2023. This race is now the biggest participatory athletic event in Southeastern North Carolina. We expect 4,000 runners this year which is a record number for this race,” Tom Clifford, the event organizer and founder of Without Limits, said in a press release. “We love Wilmington and races like this create a positive environment to set personal goals, be healthy, compete with each other, bring business to Wilmington, put heads in beds, boost the economy, build a sense of community by getting corporations and volunteers involved in the race, and raise money for charity. We want to welcome the runners from all over to our city!”

Race schedules, course maps, sponsors, volunteer opportunities and other event information can be found here.

“Hosting races and tournaments in Wilmington and our Island Beaches provides a wonderful opportunity for athletes and their families to explore our destination,” Kim Hufham, president and CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority, said. “We hope that everyone enjoys the race and will return for future athletic events and family vacations.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.