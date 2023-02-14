Senior Connect
Man sentenced for possession of stolen ‘Ghost Gun’ and methamphetamine distribution

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to 75 months in prison for drug distributing charges and possession of a stolen and privately manufactured “Ghost Gun.”

David Hedge, 22, revealed the gun to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent on Sep. 1 of 2021. According to court documents, the agent was sold an ounce of methamphetamine by Hedge and the agent asked him if he was armed. Hedge produced a handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 25 rounds and informed the officer that it was a “Ghost Gun.”

Hedge then went on to describe how the gun had been made on a 3-D printer, did not have any serial numbers and couldn’t be traced by law enforcement.

“Non-serialized ghost guns are increasingly getting into the hands of drug traffickers and contributing to the violence in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Working with the ATF and local law enforcement, we are holding accountable those pushing illegal guns and drugs. The ‘untraceable’ gun the defendant once bragged about has led to a very traceable prison sentence.”

The agent was able to purchase the gun from Hedge and was sold two more loaded firearms and almost a half-ounce of methamphetamine on Sept. 8. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

