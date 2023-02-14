Shoulder closed along U.S. 74 near I-140 following vehicle crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a shoulder is closed along U.S. 74 near I-140.

According to the announcement a shoulder along the eastbound side on U.S. 74 is closed as the result of a vehicle crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/8qJKY8xbWo, US-74, East, Near Leland, Vehicle Crash, Shoulder Closed, at 2/14 6:46 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) February 14, 2023

