Shoulder closed along U.S. 74 near I-140 following vehicle crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a shoulder is closed along U.S. 74 near I-140.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a shoulder is closed along U.S. 74 near I-140.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a shoulder is closed along U.S. 74 near I-140.

According to the announcement a shoulder along the eastbound side on U.S. 74 is closed as the result of a vehicle crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

