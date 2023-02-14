Senior Connect
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for nCino Sports Park improvements

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 for improvements to nCino Sports Park.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 for improvements to nCino Sports Park.

According to the announcement, the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road in Wilmington.

“Representatives from the City, nCino and Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer will be on hand to break ground on this $16.9 million project to add and upgrade sports fields, lighting and other facilities at the athletic field complex,” stated the city in the release. “Once completed, the nCino Sports Park (a Parks Bond project) will have 11 fields and will be home to lacrosse, soccer, football, ultimate frisbee, rugby and more.”

For more information, please visit the City of Wilmington website.

