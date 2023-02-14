Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for nCino Sports Park improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 for improvements to nCino Sports Park.

According to the announcement, the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road in Wilmington.

“Representatives from the City, nCino and Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer will be on hand to break ground on this $16.9 million project to add and upgrade sports fields, lighting and other facilities at the athletic field complex,” stated the city in the release. “Once completed, the nCino Sports Park (a Parks Bond project) will have 11 fields and will be home to lacrosse, soccer, football, ultimate frisbee, rugby and more.”

