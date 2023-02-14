Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: another winter warmup

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Morning, Feb. 13, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another winter warmup. Expect daytime highs in the 60s to near 70 for this Valentine’s Day Tuesday and deep in the 70s - especially away from the immediate Cape Fear coastline - Wednesday and Thursday.

Under bright skies, rain chances ought to hold near 0% for Tuesday - no weather worries for that candy run, flower stop, or dinner date. As a frontal system blusters toward and into the Cape Fear Region, shower chances will ramp from 0% Wednesday to 10% Thursday to 50% Friday.

Catch details and peek at the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook into the fourth week of February with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

