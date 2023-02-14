Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DWTS dancer Gleb Savenchenko talks about dancing and the tour coming to the Wilson Center

It’s been sixteen years that America’s favorite dancers and celebrities from a hit television...
It’s been sixteen years that America’s favorite dancers and celebrities from a hit television show “Dancing With The Stars” have been traveling the world. One of the stops on the “Dancing with the Stars Live” is the Port City.
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s been sixteen years that America’s favorite dancers and celebrities from a hit television show “Dancing With The Stars” have been traveling the world. One of the stops on the “Dancing with the Stars Live” is the Port City.

Ahead of his visit, WECT’S Daniella Hankey sat down with pro dancer Gleb Savenchenko to talk about his life after the season ended, his dancing career and the tour.

“I feel like a superhero, and my superpower is dancing,” Savenchenko said.

Fans may remember Gleb making history on season 31 of the hit tv show, “Dancing With The Stars” as he was the first pro to be partnered with a drag queen.

During the tour, you can catch all of your favorite professional dancers from the hit series performing brand-new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured during the season.

“It’s an amazing show, this is my seventh tour and this by far is my favorite show we have a new show, a brand new stage and an amazing cast,” Savenchenko said.

If the dancing isn’t spicy enough for you, they also have celebrity reality star Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette hosting the show!

You can catch their only performance in Wilmington at the Wilson Center, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. before they head to Charlotte, N.C.!

This is your chance to be in the room with the dancers you voted for.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64...
The secret to 64 years: Brunswick County couple celebrates decades-long marriage
Pender County Schools
Pender County Board of Education to consider whether to end semester in December or January for 2023-24
A previous Miracles in Motion event
ACCESS of Wilmington announces Miracles in Motion accessible 5k + 1-mile run, walk or roll
Brad George
Pender County Republican Party recommends school board member to fill vacant board of commissioners seat