DWTS dancer Gleb Savenchenko talks about dancing and the tour coming to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s been sixteen years that America’s favorite dancers and celebrities from a hit television show “Dancing With The Stars” have been traveling the world. One of the stops on the “Dancing with the Stars Live” is the Port City.

Ahead of his visit, WECT’S Daniella Hankey sat down with pro dancer Gleb Savenchenko to talk about his life after the season ended, his dancing career and the tour.

“I feel like a superhero, and my superpower is dancing,” Savenchenko said.

Fans may remember Gleb making history on season 31 of the hit tv show, “Dancing With The Stars” as he was the first pro to be partnered with a drag queen.

During the tour, you can catch all of your favorite professional dancers from the hit series performing brand-new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured during the season.

“It’s an amazing show, this is my seventh tour and this by far is my favorite show we have a new show, a brand new stage and an amazing cast,” Savenchenko said.

If the dancing isn’t spicy enough for you, they also have celebrity reality star Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette hosting the show!

You can catch their only performance in Wilmington at the Wilson Center, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. before they head to Charlotte, N.C.!

This is your chance to be in the room with the dancers you voted for.

