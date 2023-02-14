Senior Connect
Day 19: Weather ‘favorable’ in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says

Tyler Doyle
Tyler Doyle(Doyle Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for a missing 22-year-old boater is now in the third week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the weather is favorable for the search Tuesday.

“Our officers, along with the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office will be on the water today searching the ocean and inlets,” SCDNR said in a social media post. “Wings of Hope, a volunteer rescue group, is searching inshore in the smaller creeks and marshes.”

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, began helping last week in the search. SCDNR said the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

SCDNR released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle, as well as family members and volunteers.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

