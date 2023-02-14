Senior Connect
Community invited to learn more about MLK Center expansion, improvements

Martin Luther King Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a community event on plans to expand and improve the MLK Center in an effort to better serve the community.

A new gymnasium and a commercial kitchen are two improvements that the city plans to bring about.

Those who would like to learn more about the expansion and improvement plans are encouraged to attend an informational session being hosted by the city. That session is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the MLK Center at 401 S 8th St.

