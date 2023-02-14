Community invited to learn more about MLK Center expansion, improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a community event on plans to expand and improve the MLK Center in an effort to better serve the community.

A new gymnasium and a commercial kitchen are two improvements that the city plans to bring about.

Those who would like to learn more about the expansion and improvement plans are encouraged to attend an informational session being hosted by the city. That session is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the MLK Center at 401 S 8th St.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.