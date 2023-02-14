COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help purchasing supplies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabeth Brown knows the beauty of art. The art teacher at American Leadership Academy Coastal, formerly known as Coastal Preparatory Academy, sees how it improves her student’s well-being. She needs a lot more supplies than what her school can provide, though, so she’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I created a Donors Choose project to get art supplies to help my students use art as an outlet to process their emotions,” Brown says. “Painting with watercolor, cutting and gluing paper can create affirmation rocks and always proves to be an extremely relaxing and rewarding for my students. We will use these supplies in several different choice-based projects to teach empathy, emotional regulation and responsible decision-making.”

Ms. Elizabeth, as her students call her, needs $508. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to her project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.