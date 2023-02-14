Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help purchasing supplies

Elizabeth Brown needs $508 for art supplies
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help purchasing supplies
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabeth Brown knows the beauty of art. The art teacher at American Leadership Academy Coastal, formerly known as Coastal Preparatory Academy, sees how it improves her student’s well-being. She needs a lot more supplies than what her school can provide, though, so she’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I created a Donors Choose project to get art supplies to help my students use art as an outlet to process their emotions,” Brown says. “Painting with watercolor, cutting and gluing paper can create affirmation rocks and always proves to be an extremely relaxing and rewarding for my students. We will use these supplies in several different choice-based projects to teach empathy, emotional regulation and responsible decision-making.”

Ms. Elizabeth, as her students call her, needs $508. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to her project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Wilmington Police release names of two people killed in Eastwood and Military Cutoff intersection crash on Saturday
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Cedric Harrison
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. At...
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

Latest News

Joseph Tocci and Kayla Ricks
“She was a light in so many ways:” Friend of crash victim reflects as investigation continues
JB and Janet Sullivan met when they were in second grade. They have now been married for 64...
The secret to 64 years: Brunswick County couple celebrates decades-long marriage
A previous Miracles in Motion event
ACCESS of Wilmington announces Miracles in Motion accessible 5k + 1-mile run, walk or roll
The "Hearts & Hugs Valentine’s Day Party" hosted by the City of Wilmington.
Wilmington families celebrate Valentine’s Day at ‘Hearts & Hugs’ party