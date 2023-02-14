ACCESS of Wilmington announces Miracles in Motion accessible 5k + 1-mile run, walk or roll

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington is inviting the community to its universally accessible Miracles in Motion 5k + 1-mile run, walk or roll for its 10th anniversary on March 25.

People with and without disabilities are invited to participate in the events at Olsen Park starting at 9 a.m.

“This race is one way that ACCESS is able to fulfill its mission,” said John Smist, executive director of ACCESS. “It’s ACCESS’s mission to build community for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities by eliminating barriers to health and wellness through adapted sports, recreation and fitness.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit ACCESS of Wilmington which operates the Miracle League of Wilmington, Project SOAR, ACCESS Fit, ACCESS Play, Recreational Therapy and Accessible Adventures.

You can learn more and sign up on the organizers’ website.

