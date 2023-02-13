Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and...
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery and Intoxicated & Disruptive.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly took a register from a Wrightsville Beach bar didn’t get far.

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery and Intoxicated & Disruptive.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 11 when Bunch is accused of grabbing the register at Red Dogs and attempting to flee.

WBPD officers on foot patrol in the bar district reported hearing a commotion and saw Bunch running with the cash register.

He was taken into custody a short distance from Red Dogs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly two-car crash
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads intersection early Saturday morning
Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
A four-vehicle crash has blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and...
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
Wilmington-area families attended the Wilmington Parent Magazine Summer Camp Fair Saturday to...
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
Rachel Ray and Emeril Lagasse, special guests at annual GLOW luncheon
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school

Latest News

Image Id: 507774 1/27/2021
Wilmington Police Department identifies victim of fatal shooting on Saturday
Sierra Ferrell is set to perform in Wilmington on Sunday, May 28 at the Greenfield Lake...
Sierra Ferrell’s Long Time Going Tour to visit Wilmington
Corey Owens
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man who may be in South Carolina
Gregory Allen Scarberry
Currie man arrested on charges related to ‘online enticement’ of 12-year-old