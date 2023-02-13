Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly took a register from a Wrightsville Beach bar didn’t get far.

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery and Intoxicated & Disruptive.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 11 when Bunch is accused of grabbing the register at Red Dogs and attempting to flee.

WBPD officers on foot patrol in the bar district reported hearing a commotion and saw Bunch running with the cash register.

He was taken into custody a short distance from Red Dogs.

